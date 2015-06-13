RHP Angel Nesbitt was optioned back to the minor leagues Friday night before the Tigers activated RHP Justin Verlander to make his first start of the season. Nesbitt was available to pitch Friday night a complete game by LHP David Price made it unnecessary. “I’ll be surprised if he’s not back,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s too quality of a pitcher and too quality of a person not to be. He’s had a rough time recently. We want him to get back to what he was doing earlier.”

RF J.D. Martinez was absent from Detroit’s starting lineup Friday night against Cleveland. “It was as much to give him two days off in a row as anything else,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Detroit did not play Thursday. Martinez ended up pinch-hitting in the eighth inning and playing right field in the ninth.

LHP Ian Krol was brought up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, giving Detroit three left-handers in its bullpen. “It was because he was pitching well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Cleveland isn’t as left-handed (heavy) as it was.” “Being healthy is a big thing,” said Krol, who was 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA in 14 games for the Mud Hens. “It was definitely great to work on my curveball. Every outing I was trying to throw five to 10 of them.”

RHP Shane Greene was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday to create a roster space for LHP Ian Krol. Greene started out great for Detroit, allowing one run in three starts. But in the 10 since he had an ERA above 8.50. “I still think he has a bright future,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I’ll be shocked if he isn’t back. But this is as much to get him away from the bright lights, so he can work on things.” Greene has some mechanical issues to deal with in terms of where his front shoulder and back shoulder are during his delivery. He’s been leaving too many balls up in the strike zone and without much movement.

LHP Kyle Ryan will remain with Detroit and take the spot of RHP Shane Greene, optioned to the minors, on Tuesday against Cincinnati. “He’s going to stay in the rotation,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’ll pitch Tuesday. He’s pitched well enough since we brought him up to stick around.” He was effective in a spot start and then in relief of Greene on Wednesday.

1B Miguel Cabrera wasn’t around to talk about the mammoth three-run home run he hit into the television camera stand in deep center field in the sixth inning. Cabrera is not fond of talking about his own exploits and often will delay coming out to face the media after he does something impressive in a game. “He has power to all fields,” Price said, “and he shows it in batting practice every day. He’ll hit one to right, right center, center and left -- all in four swings.” Cabrera also added an RBI double in the eighth.

RHP Justin Verlander will be activated to make his first start of the season on Saturday against the Indians.

LHP David Price turned in his second complete game in a row Friday night, throwing a seven-hit shutout at the Cleveland Indians. He dedicated the win to his friend and neighbor RHP Shane Greene, who just got sent down by the Tigers. “We hang out together,” Price said. “I invite him over all the time to be with (girlfriend) Tiffany and my dog. I like to try to take some of his money at pool. On the day he got sent down (to the minors), he asked to sit in the friends section and watch me pitch. He had a David Price shirt on. That’s special, to me. I didn’t want him burying his head.”