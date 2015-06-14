RHP Bruce Rondon was slated to make one more appearance in his rehab assignment Sunday with Toledo. His statistics aren’t pretty but manager Brad Ausmus said some strange things have happened while he was pitching. “We’ll probably made a decision (after Sunday),” Ausmus said of Rondon, who could either be brought back to Detroit or optioned to the minors.

1B Miguel Cabrera drove in Detroit’s first run Saturday, coaxed a key walk with one out in the ninth and made an excellent read going from first to third on LF Yoenis Cespedes’ bloop single to shallow right center. Cabrera ripped a 99 mph fastball to right for a single after DH Rajai Davis tripled to lead off the first.

DH Victor Martinez was planning to begin a four-game rehab stint on Sunday with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. Martinez was to fly to Pawtucket for the final game of Toledo’s series there, then go for three games at Syracuse. “If he feels fine, comfortable at the plate, we’ll make a decision after Syracuse,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Martinez took batting practice and did some running Saturday and was scheduled to join Toledo if he felt good after the workout.

RHP Justin Verlander ”felt pretty good“ Saturday to get back on the mound in a game. He made his season debut, pitching five innings while allowing two runs on three hits and throwing 87 pitches. ”It was nice to get back out there,“ Verlander said. ”In my last inning, the fifth, I tried to step on the gas and fell out of rhythm. My tempo was very good early on.

RHP Alfredo Simon starts against Cleveland for the third time this season on Sunday, having beaten the Indians twice already. Simon faced the Cleveland while with Baltimore and Cincinnati, going 3-2 in his career with a 4.59 ERA in nine games, four of them starts. Simon gave up three unearned runs to the White Sox in his last start but held on for the win when Detroit beat Chicago, 6-4.