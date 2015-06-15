3B Nick Castellanos did not play Sunday, although manager Brad Ausmus said it was more about getting 3B Andrew Romine in the lineup than the fact his regular is slumping. Castellanos is in an 0-for-9 slump and is batting just .229 over his past 29 games. “He’s working on some things with his hands,” Ausmus said. “When you make changes, sometimes it takes time.” Castellanos appears a little lost and confused at the plate, swinging at pitches out of the strike zone and not displaying the patience a confident hitter shows.

RF J.D. Martinez might not have the distance 1B Miguel Cabrera had, but he did match the slugger with two home runs in Detroit’s three-game series against Cleveland. Martinez took a hanging 1-2 curveball out to right-center in the sixth inning Sunday to expand a 2-0 Tigers lead to 5-0 against Cleveland. His 12th home run of the season gave him an eight-game hitting streak.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps) made what could be his last rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Toledo, throwing a scoreless inning. In nine rehab games (8 2/3 innings), he is 1-2 with a 10.38 ERA.

1B Miguel Cabrera has hit 900 feet worth of home runs in the past three games. Cabrera hit a three-run shot to center Friday night that struck the porch of the television camera stand and added a solo home run Sunday just to the left of that spot. Typically, Cabrera didn’t want to talk about his hits. “It doesn’t matter how far you hit them,” he said. “We won, that’s what’s important.”

DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Toledo. He has been out since May 19 due to left knee inflammation.

OF Rajai Davis will mark the 1,000th game played of his major league career the next time he gets into action. Davis, who didn’t play Sunday, has been productive as a regularly used fourth outfielder. He played in 44 of the Tigers first 62 games.

RHP Alfredo Simon pitched five shutout innings Sunday but wasn’t brought back for a sixth following a rain delay of nearly two hours. Simon is now 7-3 with a 2.58 ERA and looking for a second straight All-Star Game selection. “I hope I have a chance to go,” said Simon, who won’t be facing his former team, Cincinnati, since his turn sandwiches the four-game series. Simon said he was hoping to get to face his ex-teammates.