RF J.D. Martinez homered for the third straight game on Monday. His two-run homer against Cincinnati reliever Nate Adcock gave Detroit a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning of a 6-0 victory. He also had a stretch of three consecutive games with a homer last June. He singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

RHP Bruce Rondon was recalled from his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, then optioned back to the Mud Hens on Monday. He made nine rehab outings with the Mud Hens, going 1-2 with a 10.38 ERA. He pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday, though he allowed two runners. “He’s just got to keep pitching,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Rondon, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year. “He’s certainly got the ability to pitch at this level. I think he’s ready to start pitching and have it mean something.”

LHP Kyle Ryan will make his second major-league start this season and third overall when he opposes Cincinnati on Tuesday. He is getting the opportunity because Kyle Lobstein is on the disabled list and Shane Greene was sent to Triple-A Toledo last week to straighten out mechanical issues. Ryan was impressive in his first start, holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs on three hits in seven innings on June 5. Ryan, who has never previously faced the Reds, made a three-inning relief appearance last week against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one run (unearned) on five hits in three innings.

DH Victor Martinez had two singles in four at-bats during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez tossed his first complete-game shutout in more than two years against Cincinnati on Monday. He allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven. His last shutout was a one-hitter against Minnesota on May 24, 2013. He has not given up a run in his last 20 2/3 innings. “He was kind of up and down, hot and cold, for a while,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But the last couple starts have been good and quite frankly, I hope it’s a momentum builder, a confidence builder.”