3B Nick Castellanos managed a ninth-inning single against Cincinnati flamethrower Aroldis Chapman but went hitless in his first three at-bats on Tuesday. He’s batting .224 after hitting .259 in his rookie year last season. “He’s kind of searching a little bit,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s done a lot of tinkering here lately, trying to figure out what’s going wrong.”

RF J.D. Martinez three-game streak of hitting a home run ended on Tuesday. He did extend his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single. He’s hitting .333 with six runs scored, four home runs and 12 RBIs during the streak.

LHP Kyle Ryan allowed three solo home runs in his second major league start this season on Tuesday and took the loss. He is getting the opportunity as the No. 5 starter because Kyle Lobstein is on the disabled list and Shane Greene was sent to Triple-A Toledo last week to straighten out mechanical issues. He lasted 6 1/3 innings while allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts. “Kyle Ryan actually did a pretty good job,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

DH Victor Martinez had an RBI double in four at-bats in the third game of his rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He’s batting .333 with three RBIs with the Mud Hens. He’s expected to play one more game with them, then rejoin the Tigers during their weekend series against the New York Yankees. He’s on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

LHP David Price is coming off two powerful performances heading into his matchup with Cincinnati ace Johnny Cueto on Wednesday night. Price pitched a complete-game shutout against Cleveland on Friday after limiting the Chicago White Sox to one run in another complete-game performance his previous outing. He has racked up 19 strikeouts in those games and 49 over the past six games. He is 1-0 with a 1.49 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.