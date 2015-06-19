C Alex Avila threw on Thursday and plans to catch a bullpen on Friday in New York. He’s on the disabled list retroactive to May 8 with a loose body in his left knee. A minor-league rehabilitation stint likely will follow. “He won’t need a lot of time at the plate but we need to build him up for catching,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He will probably catch three innings, DH the next day, catch five innings, then DH again.” Avila is hitting .200 with two homers and eight RBIs in 22 games.

OF Tyler Collins likely will be optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday when DH Victor Martinez is activated, according to reports. Collins hit a pinch-hit solo homer in Thursday’s 13-inning loss in Cincinnati. In 18 games, he’s hitting .275 with two homers and seven RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez is in New York after going 1-for-5 with a run scored in his final rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. “I talked to Victor. He feels like he’s ready,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “We will see how he feels. I have determined in my gut that he will be activated tomorrow.” Martinez has been out with left knee inflammation since May 19.

RHP Justin Verlander’s second scheduled start of the season, which would have been his 300th career start, was rained out on Thursday. He instead will start on Friday against the Yankees in New York. Verlander is 5-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 career starts against the Bronx Bombers.