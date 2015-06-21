LF Yoenis Cespedes had one of Detroit’s seven hits and he has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games. In that stretch, he is batting .373 (19-for-51) with two home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP Ian Krol has allowed four earned runs this season and all have been against the Yankees. He allowed three earned runs and tied a career high by giving up two home runs. He also did it June 20, 2014 in Cleveland and April 21 against the Yankees.

2B Josh Wilson had a notable distinction when he moved to the mound in the eighth inning. He batted as a pitcher in the ninth when Detroit lost the designated hitter and his hit was the first by a pitcher in the current Yankee Stadium. Wilson’s hit came after he was Detroit’s first position player to take the mound since INF Andrew Romine did it Aug. 23 in Minnesota.

RHP Alfredo Simon had the second-shortest start of his career as he was ripped for seven runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Yankees. Simon’s shortest outing was 1 1/3 innings for the Baltimore Orioles April 14, 2009 at Texas. During his 85-pitch outing, Simon worked deliberately and before manager Brad Ausmus took him out, C James McCann visited the mound three times and pitching coach Jeff Jones made two visits.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will pitch for the Tigers and Sunday will be four days shy of his major league debut against the Yankees on June 25, 2006 at Yankee Stadium for the Florida Marlins. Including those 5 2/3 scoreless innings, Sanchez is 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA in four regular-season starts against the Yankees. Sanchez last faced the Yankees April 23 in Detroit when he opposed RHP Masahiro Tanaka and did not get a decision after allowing one run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings. Sanchez has won his last two starts, allowing eight hits and getting 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 scoreless innings. Sanchez has gone 21 innings without allowing a run since giving up a solo home run to Oakland OF Josh Reddick in the fourth inning on June 3.