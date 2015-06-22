RF J.D. Martinez can add his name to the list of Tigers to hit three home runs in a game when he recorded the 23rd game with three home runs in Detroit’s history. It was Detroit’s first three-homer game since 1B Miguel Cabrera on May 19, 2013. It also was Detroit’s third such game against the Yankees as Martinez joined Charlie Maxwell (1959) and Pat Mullin (1949). Martinez also is the first Tiger to get three home runs and six RBIs since 1B Carlos Pena had three homers and seven RBIs May 19, 2003 at Cleveland. Martinez also continued his recent tear as the home-run games gave him a .339 average (20-for-59) with seven runs and 19 RBIs over his last 15 games.

LHP Kyle Ryan will make his third start for Detroit in Monday’s series opener in Cleveland. Ryan last pitched Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds when he allowed three of his four runs on home runs and gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings. In two starts this season, Ryan has a 3.31 ERA and has tossed 16 1/3 innings in that role.

DH Victor Martinez tied a season high with four RBIs and his first home run since being activated from the disabled list Friday. He also had three hits for the fourth time this season and manager Brad Ausmus said he turned on three balls during Sunday’s 12-4 win.

RHP Anibal Sanchez won his third straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in seven innings. It marked the fourth time that he completed seven innings in five straight starts. Sanchez had a 21 2/3-inning scoreless streak snapped and Sunday’s start was four days of the ninth anniversary of his major league debut. That was against the Yankees on June 25, 2006 at Yankee Stadium for the Florida Marlins when he pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings.