OF Yoenis Cespedes had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs in the win over the Indians. Cespedes has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .390 (23-for-59) over that span.

1B Miguel Cabrera has a career .365 batting average vs. the Indians, with 40 home runs and 128 at-bats in 539 at-bats. “I don’t know if he spooks our pitchers, but I know he spooks me,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. Cabrera went 2-for-3 in the game and is hitting .676 (25-for-37) vs. Cleveland this season, with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez had the big hit, a two-run single, in the Tigers’ four-run fourth inning. It was Martinez’s fourth game since being activated off the disabled list. “Victor looks a lot more like Victor Martinez now and I think he feels more like Victor Martinez,” said Ausmus.

LHP David Price will start for the Tigers vs. Cleveland on Tuesday. In two starts vs. the Indians this season, Price has been virtually untouchable. In those two starts, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has pitched 14 2/3 scoreless innings, with 14 strikeouts and three walks while holding Indians hitters to a .216 batting average.