SS Jose Iglesias was given a day off Tuesday. “He looked like he could use a day,” said manager Brad Ausmus. Iglesias is hitting .211 on the road trip (4-for-19), and he was 2-for-10 vs. Cleveland starter RHP Danny Salazar.

OF J.D. Martinez did not play Tuesday, due in large part to his poor career numbers vs. Cleveland starter RHP Danny Salazar. Martinez has a career average of .111 vs. Salazar, with seven strikeouts in nine at-bats. “J.D. is going to play the vast majority of the games,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “If a guy’s 0-for-9, but hasn’t struck out and has put the ball in play there has to be a little bit of a luck factor. Strikeouts tell you a little more how a hitter is picking up the pitches.”

RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland. Farmer replaces RHP Justin Verlander, who was scratched from the start due to mid-back soreness. In one start for the Tigers earlier this year Farmer was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA. In 12 starts at Toledo he was 6-2, with a 3.56 ERA.

RHP Justin Verlander was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday vs. the Indians.

LHP David Price pitched into the seventh inning to get the win over Cleveland on Tuesday. In his three starts vs. the Indians this season Price is 2-0 with a 0.42 ERA, having allowed one run in 21 1/3 innings, with 21 strikeouts and three walks. In 12 career starts vs. the Indians Price is 9-1 with a 2.04 ERA.