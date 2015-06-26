C Alex Avila will join Triple-A Toledo on Friday to begin a rehab assignment that would last a week. Detroit’s plan calls for Avila, who worked out some left knee problems, to catch 3-5 innings on Friday night and then be the designated hitter on Saturday. He will alternate catching and DHing thereafter through a week of building his catching stamina back to the requirements of working at the major league level.

3B Nick Castellanos might be making progress in his efforts to break out of a slump that has been nearly a month long. Castellanos had two hits Thursday, a double and a triple, after getting a two-run double two games back. He led off the fourth with his triple into the right field corner but was gunned down at home trying to score on a moderate-speed grounder to second by SS Jose Iglesias. “Nick wasn’t supposed to go. We were holding him,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Castellanos trying to score with one out and Detroit trailing, 3-2. “I think he just read the ball off the bat as being slow and (was) thinking he could beat it. There are times when you’re on third and the runner’s not going, if it’s a high chopper they think they can beat or something slow that the infielders have to dive for, there are times that they do go. But at that time, he should have stayed.”

RHP Bruce Rondon has rejoined the Tigers bullpen, called up Wednesday when RHP Buck Farmer was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo following his start earlier in the afternoon. Rondon had bad results while pitching during a rehab assignment (strained right biceps) but perked up when Detroit recalled him and immediately optioned him back to Toledo. “He’s got to work himself into a role,” manager Brad Ausmus said. That was before Rondon was summoned to get the last two outs of the seventh inning Thursday, which he did via strikeout. His final pitch was 101 mph.

LHP Kyle Ryan will make his scheduled start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox despite working an inning of relief at Cleveland on Wednesday. Ryan normally would have thrown a bullpen session Wednesday anyway but it was delayed on the chance he would be needed in relief. Rookie RHP Buck Farmer started Wednesday in place of RHP Justin Verlander, who had some back soreness. “He will start Saturday,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

2B Ian Kinsler has been trying to work himself out of problems caused by trying to pull the ball too much but Thursday he blasted a pitch over the left field wall in the first inning for a two-run home run that gave Detroit a temporary 2-1 lead. He batted five more times without a hit. The home run was only the second of the season for Kinsler.

RHP Alfredo Simon wasn’t at his best Thursday but still lasted 6 ? innings. Simon was not involved in the decision despite allowing five runs on six hits plus three walks. He struck out five. “His last start was a real rough start,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “This one he was a little inconsistent but prior to that, he’s been our most consistent starter really, on a start-to-start basis, in terms of giving us a chance to win.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start against the White Sox on Friday for the second time this season. Sanchez lost his only other outing against Chicago and the White Sox have hit him pretty good over the years. Sanchez is 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts against the White Sox.

RHP Joba Chamberlain didn’t make a good pitch when he needed to Thursday and it ended up costing his team an 8-7 decision to the Chicago White Sox. “They just put up competitive at-bats,” said Chamberlain, who gave up a three-run triple to 2B Carlos Sanchez with two out in the top of the 10th inning, breaking a 5-5 tie. “They did what they’re supposed to do. Just make a couple more pitches and we can do some things but they put some quality at-bats and I didn’t make a pitch when I needed to make a pitch.” The dirty pitch was a hanging 1-2 slider that Sanchez lined past first into the right field corner.