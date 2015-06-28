C James McCann returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s rained out game and might catch LHP David Price for Sunday’s game. Manager Brad Ausmus did not make an announcement on possible lineup changes after the rainout. He did say before the game that when regular C Alex Avila returns, the incumbent would probably get the bulk of the playing time.

C Alex Avila came out of his first rehab appearance in good shape, according to Detroit manager Brad Ausmus. “He said this morning that his knee didn’t bother him at all,” Ausmus said. Avila was scheduled to be the designated hitter on Saturday and catch again Sunday as he spends a week alternating between catching and DHing.

RF J.D. Martinez hopes to become the first Detroit player since Miguel Cabrera in 2013 to hit a home run in four straight games when the Tigers host the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Martinez has hit home runs in three straight games for the second time this season after hitting the game-winner leading off the eighth inning on Friday night.

LHP Kyle Ryan got rained out of his scheduled start on Saturday and might get passed by on this turn through the Detroit rotation. Manager Brad Ausmus said his ace, LHP David Price, would make his start Sunday as scheduled, but did not announce his rotation plans after that.

RHP Justin Verlander threw a brief bullpen Saturday before Detroit’s scheduled game against the Chicago White Sox was rained out. The latest plan called for Verlander, out because of a bad back after his first two starts of the season, to make his return to the rotation on Tuesday against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

LHP David Price was scheduled to make his third start of the season against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Price is 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA against the White Sox this season. He has made a dozen starts against the White Sox in his career, going 5-5 with a 3.12 ERA.