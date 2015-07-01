C James McCann came close to winning another game with a home run Tuesday night. McCann’s long drive to right came with runners on first and second and nobody out in the fifth inning. It drove in a run, cutting Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-1, but manager Brad Ausmus challenged the call because he thought the ball hit the padded yellow line at the top of the wall, making it a three-run home run. But after replay officials scanned views of the hit it was ruled a double via fan interference and not a regular double. The runners remained where they were. A fan had leaned over the railing atop the wall but the ball slipped out of his glove and hit the padding.

CF Anthony Gose has to be glad June is over. Gose hit .169 for the month, in large part because he’s been swinging at breaking balls and pitches outside the strike zone. He did get a key single Tuesday night in the ninth, although the Tigers were unable to get him home after he stole his 12th base of the season.

RHP Alex Wilson is turning into a major bullpen workhorse for manager Brad Ausmus. Wilson pitched 3 1/3 innings Tuesday night, throwing 57 pitches, after working 1 2/3 innings on Sunday. “He was outstanding,” Ausmus said. “He did a great job for us.” Chances are Wilson will not be pitching again until Friday.

RHP Bruce Rondon quickly established himself as a viable late-inning pitcher since coming off a rehab assignment barely more than a week ago. Rondon pitched the 10th inning Tuesday night, walking one and striking out two. He was manager Brad Ausmus’ choice after closer Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless ninth inning of a game that was tied, 4-4, at the time.

RHP Justin Verlander stranded six Pittsburgh runners in his first three innings and eight through the fourth but was much sharper at the end of his six-inning stint than he was at the beginning. He faced the minimum over his last seven outs Tuesday night, with the help of a double play. “I thought Ver was much better his last three innings than he was his first three,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I thought he was a little too fine with his pitches early, and started attacking hitters later. But overall a good outing.” Verlander allowed six hits but walked five in his six innings. He struck out three.

RHP Alfredo Simon makes his second start of the season against Pittsburgh in search of his second victory over the Pirates this year. Simon pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in April at Pittsburgh to square his career record against the Pirates at 4-4. He has started five times against Pittsburgh and relieved on 14 occasions with an overall 2.98 ERA.