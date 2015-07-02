C James McCann ambushed a 97-mph fastball thrown Wednesday night by RHP Arquimedes Caminero of Pittsburgh. McCann clearly was looking for the pitch, which he should have been, and lofted it over the fence in left. He has four home runs this season, two in the last three games.

RHP Al Alburquerque was needed to get four outs Wednesday night. It wasn’t without difficulty as Pittsburgh seemed to be getting good reads on the right-hander’s slider and his fastball. It took a double play on a great catch by RF J.D. Martinez and a solid relay to second for a double play to short-circuit a rally in the Pirates’ seventh.

3B Nick Castellanos appears to over his slump. He got an RBI single in the second inning Wednesday night, lining a hit over third on an 0-2 pitch. And while he was 0-for-3 thereafter he still is 8-for-20 on the home stand and has hits in six of his last seven games.

RF J.D. Martinez has hit 43 home runs since making his Tigers’ debut April 21, 2014, with 20 coming in the seventh inning or later.

RHP Alex Wilson of the Tigers got Wednesday off after throwing 57 pitches in 3 ? innings the night before. Wilson has now pitched innings 1-14 for Detroit at some point this season. ... Pittsburgh’s 17-9 June was the third-best record in baseball for the month.

LHP Kyle Ryan makes his first career appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday when he starts at Comerica Park. Ryan is only in his second partial season in the majors. He has pitched three times against National League opponents, one of them a start, with an 0-1 record and 3.48 ERA. Ryan almost got into Tuesday night’s 14-inning game against Pittsburgh as Detroit had gone through all seven relievers when the game ended.

1B Miguel Cabrera hasn’t driven in a run for three straight games plus the final seven innings June 26 when he had an RBI double in the first. It’s tough driving in runs with no runners in scoring position, though. Cabrera was 0-for-4 Wednesday but never came up with a man on. Tuesday night he he was 2-for-6 but was walked intentionally the only time he came up with a man in scoring position and singled with a man on first in the 14th. He came up twice with men in scoring position against the White Sox on June 28, flying out to shallow right and striking out.

RHP Alfredo Simon struggled with the control of his split-finger again Wednesday night and took his second loss in three starts without a win. Simon gave up a pair of hits in each of the first two innings but no runs but things fell apart in the third when Pittsburgh began bushwhacking everything he threw, including his split-finger. “It was a little firm,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Simon’s split-finger. “The harder the split is, usually the less action it has on it downward.” The Pirates got seven hits and five runs in the third and Simon put the splitter in his back pocket after that, going to his slider instead. He didn’t retire three straight batters until closing the sixth with two in a row and opening the seventh with a strikeout. “He didn’t have his command,” Ausmus said. “He escaped some jams. The third inning was where they scored on him, but he was scuffling to get outs. The silver lining is he gave us some innings on a day we needed some innings.”

RHP Joba Chamberlain didn’t put on a sterling performance Wednesday night, getting thumped three times for solo home runs. “He obviously got hit,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “His velocity was still there. It’s tough to tell from the side exactly where the pitches were, but usually when the ball gets up in the air and travels, the pitch is up as well. I obviously would like to see Joba get back on track, but the stuff is encouraging.”