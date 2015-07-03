C James McCann, not in Thursday’s starting lineup, drew some praise from Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. “He’s one of the best young catchers I’ve seen this year, from my perspective, because of the way he blocks the ball, the way he swings the bat and the way he catches. I liked the way he ambushed (RHP Arquimedes) Caminero on the first pitch. He’s got some power.” McCann hit a 97-mph fastball off Caminero for a home run in the ninth inning Wednesday night. “He’s done better than we could have expected under the circumstances,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

C Alex Avila might be recalled from his rehab assignment by Detroit on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus skirted the question, which in the past has been a good indicator of a roster move. “He’s going to DH (Thursday for Triple-A Toledo),” was all Ausmus would say. Avila would bring a welcome left-handed bat to Detroit. “The experience behind the plate is more important than the left-handed bat,” Ausmus said.

RF J.D. Martinez made things exciting for the Tigers when he slammed his 21st home run in the eighth inning, a three-run shot to right center that fans mishandled near the outfield wall railing. A review was made but it was determined umpires were correct in calling the hit a home run. It gave Detroit brief hope, pulling it up to within 4-3, but four Pittsburgh runs in the top of the ninth put the game out of reach. A total of 21 of Martinez’s 44 home runs with Detroit have come in the seventh inning or later. “I think the one thing he does well is, generally speaking, he doesn’t try to do too much,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Now having the type of power he does to right-center definitely makes that a little easier. A lot of guys to hit a home run have to turn on it to drive it to the pull side. But he doesn’t try to do too much, he kind of stays to the ball right-center, knowing if he hits it well he still has the ability to drive it out that way. If he’s a little ahead of the pitch or if it’s an off-speed pitch, he can pull it out to left. I think the one thing he does really well is he doesn’t try to add or do too much when he’s hitting.”

C Bryan Holaday drew the start Thursday and beat out a topped single down the third base line for his only hit of the game. Holaday has shown to be a solid backup catcher but is likely to be optioned back to Triple-A Toledo when C Alex Avila comes off his rehab assignment, expected to happen this weekend.

LHP Kyle Ryan dropped to 1-2 when he fizzled out Thursday after three strong innings. Ryan gave up a solo home run with two out in the fourth and walked the first two batters he faced in the fifth before being removed from the game. The first of the two walks scored with RHP Al Alburquerque pitching. “Early, I felt like everything I threw was good,” Ryan said. “But the (five) walks got to me. As far as throwing strike one, I wasn’t there. Knowing the shape of our bullpen, it would have been nice to go six or seven.” Ryan allowed just three hits and struck out four.

2B Ian Kinsler had three hits Thursday, the fourth time this season he has had at least three hits in one game. Manager Brad Ausmus was saying prior to the game he expects Kinsler to break out because his track record says he hits. Not having runners in scoring position when 1B Miguel Cabrera comes up has been a big part of why Detroit is only playing .500 baseball.

RHP Anibal Sanchez pitches against Toronto on Friday looking to get over .500 against the Blue Jays for his career. Sanchez pitched against Toronto twice last year without a decision. Overall he is 2-2 with a 4.41 ERA in six starts versus the Blue Jays.