RHP Jeff Ferrell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He had 12 saves and a 1.67 ERA in 17 appearances with Double-A Erie and recorded a save in his lone outing with the Mud Hens. The 24-year-old reliever, who began his pro career in 2010, relies on a mid-90s fastball and an above-average changeup. The Tigers are hoping he emerges as a seventh- or eighth-inning option to complement Bruce Rondon and closer Joakim Soria.

C Alex Avila was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup. He went 0-for-2 and drew two walks. Avila, who was diagnosed with a loose body in his left knee, had not played a major-league game since May 7. He played six games with Triple-A Toledo during a rehab assignment. “I felt like a rookie early in the game,” he said. “A little nervous, a little jumpy but I relaxed as the game went on.”

C Bryan Holaday was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday. The club needed to make room for starting C Alex Avila, who was activated from the disabled list. Holaday, who served as Avila’s backup last season, was productive in 16 games while backing up rookie James McCann. He batted .271 with one homer and 12 RBIs.

RHP Drew VerHagen had his contract recalled from Double-A Erie on Friday. He had a 2-1 record with two saves and a 5.73 ERA in the minors after recovering from a back injury. He made a spot start with the Tigers last season but will come out of the bullpen. “I was only here for a day last year, so I only got a really small taste of it,” VerHagen said. “I‘m just really excited to be back.”

1B Miguel Cabrera suffered a left calf strain and is likely headed for the disabled list.

LHP David Price was 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in June but he’s coming off his weakest performance of the month entering his first start in July. Price, who faces Toronto on Saturday afternoon, allowed four runs in six innings to the Chicago White Sox in his last start but wound up with a no-decision. That outing was notable for a supposed miscommunication between Price and manager Brad Ausmus, as Price retreated to the clubhouse after the sixth while Ausmus wanted him to return for the seventh. Price is 15-2 with a 2.47 ERA in 20 career starts against the Jays, easily his most victories against any opponent.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was designated for assignment on Friday, ending his second stint with the Tigers. Chamberlain was the main setup man last season, entered the market as a free agent and then re-signed with the team right before training camp. He was 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA and had a WHIP of 1.68. He allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six appearances, including three solo home runs to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. “It’s just another chapter in the experience of my life,” he said. “I‘m going to embrace it and I‘m going to be better for it.”