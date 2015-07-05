RHP Jeff Ferrell made his major-league debut on Saturday. He pitched the ninth inning and allowed a two-run homer to Toronto first baseman Chris Colabello before finishing off the 8-3 victory. Ferrell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He collected 12 saves and posted a 1.67 ERA in 17 appearances with Double-A Erie and notched a save in his lone outing with the Mud Hens.

C Alex Avila made his first career start at first base on Saturday in place of injured Miguel Cabrera. Avila, who came off the 15-day disabled list on Friday, made two nifty defensive plays at an unfamiliar position. He tumbled into the stands to snag catcher Russell Martin’s foul pop in the fourth inning. He also stuck a foot in the path of a diving Devon Travis the next inning to execute a pickoff of Toronto’s second baseman. Avila added a single and walk at the plate.

INF Jefry Marte had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Marte, who was named the International League Player of the Month in June, was hitting .271 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 77 games with the Mud Hens. He played mostly third base with Toledo but could see some action at first base in Detroit with Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list. The 24-year-old Marte, who began his pro career in 2008, never played above the Double-A level untiil this season.

1B Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. Cabrera, who is batting an American League-best .350 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs, was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left calf strain and is expected to miss six weeks. He was injured running from first to second during the fourth inning on Friday as designated hitter Victor Martinez fouled off a pitch. “Sometimes you find out more about a team when a player like Miggy goes down,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll see what type of fight we have.”

RHP Justin Verlander is still seeking his first victory of the season as he takes the mound against Toronto on Sunday. He has a loss and two no-decisions since recovering from a right triceps strain. He struggled with his control in his last start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, walking five batters, but only allowed two earned runs in six innings. Verlander is 3-3 with a 4.29 ERA in nine career starts against the Blue Jays.

LHP David Price notched his eighth win of the season on Saturday. He allowed a base runner in each of his seven innings, but Toronto’s only run off him came on a home run by center fielder Kevin Pillar. Price scattered eight hits and struck seven while throwing 114 pitches. He’s now 16-2 lifetime against Toronto.