RF J.D. Martinez blasted his 10th home run in 12 games on Sunday. He hit an opposite-field shot that just cleared the right-field wall, giving him 23 on the season. He’s second to the Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols in that category in the American League. He has 13 home runs and 29 RBIs over the last 19 games.

LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Sunday’s game. Krol was optioned to the Mud Hens on June 23 to make room for spot starter Buck Farmer and the Tigers had to wait the required 10 days to bring Krol back up. Krol has bounced back and forth between the Mud Hens and Tigers this season, making 18 minor-league appearances and six major-league relief stints. He gives the Tigers a second left-hander in the bullpen. They were down to just Blaine Hardy after designating Tom Gorzelanny for assignment on Friday.

RHP Drew VerHagen had control issues in his first major-league relief appearance on Sunday. He walked four batters in one-plus inning, including three straight that led to a two-run inning for Toronto. VerHagen, who made a spot start for the Tigers last season, was charged with two runs. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game, though manager Brad Ausmus said it was already decided before his shaky outing. He was just called from Double-A Erie on Friday.

RHP Justin Verlander took a beating in his fourth start of the season on Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits in five innings to Toronto. The Blue Jays scored a first-inning run with the aid of a bloop double but Verlander seemingly settled in, retiring 12 of 13 batters with five strikeouts. He fell apart during a six-run fifth that included home runs by Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak. He is still seeking his first victory. “He looked real good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I thought he was going to go deep in the game and keep putting zeroes up.”

RHP Alfredo Simon needs a quick turnaround to get the Tigers’ seven-game road trip off to a good start on Monday night. Simon, who starts the opener of a three-game series against Seattle, has been clobbered in his last three starts. He’s allowed 18 earned runs, 29 hits and four home runs during that 14 2/3-inning stretch, including his last outing on Wednesday when he gave up a career-high 15 hits to Pittsburgh. He has never started against the Mariners, though he’s made seven relief appearances against them while posting a 0.93 ERA.