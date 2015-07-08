SS Jose Iglesias earned his first All-Star nod Monday, when he was named an AL reserve. Iglesias, 21, is hitting .323 this season.

1B Marc Krauss was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Monday. The 27-year-old Krauss is on his fourth team since last September, having already played with the Angels and Rays this season after hitting .194 in 64 games with Houston in 2014. Krauss had yet to report to the team Monday, and the Tigers will have to make a corresponding roster move -- or two, depending on whether a spot on the 40-man needs to be opened up -- before he can be activated.

RF J.D. Martinez had a pretty memorable day Monday, even before he stepped into the batter’s box. Martinez was named an American League All-Star and the AL’s player of the week in a matter of hours. He hit .458 (11-for-24) with four home runs and 10 RBIs last week, then went 3-for-5 with a homer in Monday’s game and is now hitting .290 with 24 homers on the season. Eleven of those homers have come in the Tigers’ past 13 games.

LHP Kyle Ryan is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season, and the sixth of his career, Tuesday night in Seattle. Ryan, 23, struggled with control his last time out, when he lasted only four innings while walking five. Ryan hasn’t earned a win since he pitched three innings of relief in his season debut on May 27, and the last time he pitched long enough to qualify for a victory was June 16 -- he threw 6 1/3 innings but took the loss when the Reds beat Detroit 5-2.

2B Ian Kinsler was oddly non-existent in the Tigers’ hit parade on Monday night. He went hitless in his first five at-bats while hitting into two inning-ending double plays and finishing off the four-run seventh with a flyout to center. Kinsler was the only Detroit starter not to record a hit; making matters worse, he had the final at-bat of the five-run sixth and the four-run seventh.

LHP David Price was one of three Detroit players named as an All-Star reserve Monday. Price’s next start should come Thursday, meaning he’ll likely be available to pitch in next week’s All-Star game.