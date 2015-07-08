1B Marc Krauss received his first start as a Tiger on Tuesday after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay the previous day. Krauss made quite an impression when he homered on his first at-bat, a solo shot in the second inning. He finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

RHP Buck Farmer will replace LHP Kyle Ryan in the Tigers’ next turn of their rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday’s game. Farmer has already made two major league starts this season, going 0-2 while giving up 12 earned runs over 10 1/3 innings.

LHP Kyle Ryan had another short outing Tuesday, making it through just 2 2/3 innings, and he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo afterward. RHP Buck Farmer was recalled to take his roster spot.

INF Josh Wilson was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the Tigers’ roster for newly acquired 1B Marc Krauss. In 11 games for the Tigers this season, Wilson hit .381/.435/.429 with no homers and three RBIs.

LHP Tom Gorzelanny, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. Gorzelanny, 32, went 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA in 30 relief appearances for Detroit this season.

2B Ian Kinsler found a unique way to reach base Tuesday after his 0-for-5 performance the previous night. Kinsler bunted to open Tuesday’s game, earning a single when the off-target throw from Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hit him in the back of the leg. He ended the night 1-for-5.

RHP Anibal Sanchez has won four of his past five starts, and he hasn’t been on the losing end of a decision since June 3. Since that start, Sanchez is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA. He is scheduled to start the Wednesday afternoon game at Seattle.