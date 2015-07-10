LHP Kyle Lobstein, out since May 24 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, was cleared to begin a throwing program. He was 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts for Detroit before getting hurt.

RHP Shane Greene will start Sunday against the Twins, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Greene was removed from his Wednesday start with Triple-A Toledo after just 38 pitches and is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities on Saturday. He was 4-6 with a 5.82 ERA in 13 starts for Detroit earlier this season.