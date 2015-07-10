3B Nick Castellanos went 0-for-3, snapping a nine game hitting streak. Along with RF J.D. Martinez, who also had his nine-game streak snapped with an 0-for-4, the duo entered the game with the second-longest active hitting streaks in the majors.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Cespedes has hit safely in eight of 10 games against the Twins this season and is batting .363 with 11 doubles, two triples, five homers and 28 RBIs in 102 at-bats against Minnesota in his career.

LHP Kyle Lobstein, out since May 24 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, was cleared to begin a throwing program. He was 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts for Detroit before getting hurt.

RHP Shane Greene will start Sunday against the Twins, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Greene was removed from his Wednesday start with Triple-A Toledo after just 38 pitches and is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities on Saturday. He was 4-6 with a 5.82 ERA in 13 starts for Detroit earlier this season.

2B Ian Kinsler had two hits, a leadoff homer and an RBI double in the eighth inning. The home run was his first leadoff blast this season and the 32nd of his career. He is now tied for 11th on the all-time list for leadoff homers, one behind Twins manager Paul Molitor.

LHP David Price tossed eight innings of two-run ball Thursday, improving to 9-2 this season. Both runs against Price were unearned. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Price improved to 7-0 with a 1.63 ERA against American League Central Division teams this season. Price has won six of his past seven outings against Minnesota.