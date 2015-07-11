CF Anthony Gose was 1-for-3 with a single. The hit extended his hitting streak to nine games, a career high. Gose has hit especially well against the Twins this season, slashing at a .457 clip in 35 at-bats.

RF J.D. Martinez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 25th blast of the season. Martinez entered the day tied for second in the American League and tied for fifth in all of baseball in homers. He has hit 12 home runs in his last 17 games since June 21. Five of his 25 homers have come against Twins pitching.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, extending his hitting streak to eight games. The streak is his third this season lasting eight games or more. During the streak, Cespedes is hitting .368 with four doubles, three homers and seven RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the third inning, giving Detroit an early 2-0 lead. For Martinez, the homer was his fourth of the season. Martinez is hitting .354 with eight doubles, three homers, and 14 RBIs over his last 18 games.

RHP Justin Verlander allowed just one run in 7 2/3 innings of work, giving up five hits and a walk while striking out six. Verlander lowered his ERA to 3.12 in 30 career starts against Minnesota and left in line for his 16th career win over the Twins. The Tigers are now 0-6 in games started by Verlander this season.

RHP Joba Chamberlain was granted his outright release.