FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeff Ferrell was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for RHP Neftali Feliz. Ferrell has a 13.50 ERA in two appearances with the major-league club this season.

RHP Neftali Feliz agreed to terms with the Tigers on a contract and made his debut with the club on Saturday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Feliz was 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 appearances with the Texas Rangers before being designated for assignment on July 4.

RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Toledo following the game in order to start Sunday. Greene is 4-6 with a 5.82 ERA with the Tigers this season.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game. Farmer pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He threw 39 of his 66 pitches for strikes and fanned four.

DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-3, with a home run in the fourth inning. He was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes -- his third career ejection.

RHP Alfredo Simon took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings. It was his fifth consecutive start allowing at least five runs. Over that span, his ERA has risen from 2.58 to 4.53. “It’s been a bad stretch for him, for sure,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Obviously we need him to get past this sooner rather than later.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.