RHP Jeff Ferrell was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for RHP Neftali Feliz. Ferrell has a 13.50 ERA in two appearances with the major-league club this season.

RHP Neftali Feliz agreed to terms with the Tigers on a contract and made his debut with the club on Saturday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Feliz was 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 appearances with the Texas Rangers before being designated for assignment on July 4.

RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Toledo following the game in order to start Sunday. Greene is 4-6 with a 5.82 ERA with the Tigers this season.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game. Farmer pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He threw 39 of his 66 pitches for strikes and fanned four.

DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-3, with a home run in the fourth inning. He was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes -- his third career ejection.

RHP Alfredo Simon took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings. It was his fifth consecutive start allowing at least five runs. Over that span, his ERA has risen from 2.58 to 4.53. “It’s been a bad stretch for him, for sure,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Obviously we need him to get past this sooner rather than later.”