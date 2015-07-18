CF Anthony Gose has prospered since being taken out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. Gose hit .169 in June but in 11 games since manager Brad Ausmus begin to slot him seventh or lower in the order Gose has hit .393 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. He had a pair of doubles in three at-bats Friday night.

1B Marc Krauss went on paternity leave Friday to be present for the birth of his second child. He can miss up to three days. Krauss was hitting .111 with Detroit as a platoon fill-in for injured 1B MIguel Cabrera.

RF J.D. Martinez made two nice plays in right Friday night and also collected his 26th home run. “He’s really gotten better and better in right field,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We moved him around a little bit last year, right field and left field. This year, since spring training, he’s been in right field, and I think he’s got a comfort level with it, especially at Comerica Park. He knows where the wall is, he knows the angles, and he just seems more at ease out there than he did a year ago.” Martinez has hit .341 since Ausmus bundled his top hitters in the first four spots in the batting order, hitting five home runs, driving in nine runs and scoring 12 times.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is one of several Tigers who have benefited since manager Brad Ausmus bunched his top hitters at the top of the lineup. Cespedes has scored nine runs since the change 11 games back, hit .320 and driven in eight runs. He was hitless Friday night.

INF Dixon Machado was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday to replace 1B Marc Krauss, who is on the paternity list. Machado was with Detroit once earlier this season. He was hitting .272 with four home runs and 36 RBIs for the Mud Hens. He did not play in Friday night’s game.

DH VIctor Martinez added to his good numbers against Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on Friday night. Martinez touched Jimenez for a two-run home run in the first inning, the fourth he hit in 25 at-bats off the Orioles’ right-hander. He ended the night 9-for-27 (.333) with 10 RBIs off Jimenez. He also has stepped up in the absence of 1B Miguel Cabrera, hitting .383 with four home runs, seven RBIs and eight runs in the 11 games since the change was made.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was a little rusty Friday night after having more than a week between starts. “He battled through it,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. I don’t know if the long layoff affected him. He didn’t pitch since Seattle. I don’t think he was as crisp as he would be if he was on a regular five-day rotation.” Sanchez held leads of 2-0, 2-1, 3-1, 3-1 and then 6-2 and 7-2 before exiting. “Every lead I had, I needed,” Sanchez said.

LHP David Price owns a 7-3 career record against Baltimore but has not beaten the Orioles since 2013. Price pitched against Baltimore just once last season, taking a loss, and was 1-0 in four starts in 2013 with a 4.50 ERA. Price, the winning pitcher in Tuesday’s All-Star game, has started against the Orioles 17 times in his career with a 2.82 ERA.