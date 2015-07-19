FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 19, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Anthony Gose had his career-long 11-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday night.

1B Marc Krauss will return to the club on Sunday, manager Brad Ausmus said. Krauss went on paternity leave on Friday for the birth of his second child. He is hitting .111 since joining the Tigers earlier this month after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay.

SS Dixon Machado will return to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

RHP Justin Verlander seeks his first victory of the season when he makes his sixth start of the season against Baltimore on Sunday

LHP David Price tied season high with 12 strikeouts Saturday, but his gem went for naught as the Orioles held Detroit to one hit.

