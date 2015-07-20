3B Nick Castellanos exited Sunday’s game in the fifth with a left cheekbone contusion after he was struck by Adam Jones’ one-hopper. He entered the game in the top of the fourth after Ian Kinsler was ejected. X-rays were negative and he’s considered day-to-day. Manager Brad Ausmus said Castellanos’ availability for Monday’s game against Seattle will depend on how much the swelling goes down.

LF Yoenis Cespedes was taken out during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game because of a tight quad muscle. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t think it was anything serious, though it could affect his availability for the start of a four-game series against Seattle on Monday. Cespedes had two hits and an RBI before he was removed.

RHP Justin Verlander was knocked out in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Baltimore after surrendering seven runs on eight hits. He allowed a first-inning homer to Adam Jones, then gave up six fourth-inning runs -- including Jonathan Schoop’s three-run homer -- before he was pulled. His fastball was particularly ineffective in his sixth start of the season, all Tigers losses. Verlander will pitch the opener of a weekend series on Friday night at Boston.

2B Ian Kinsler was ejected in the third inning of Sunday’s game against Baltimore by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. Kinsler, who has been ejected eight times in his career, twice slammed his bat in frustration heading to first base after flying out. He became upset when Gonzalez called a strike on the previous pitch, which appeared to be low, with the count 2-0. “He was clearly frustrated that he flew out to center in that situation,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “In my mind, (Gonzalez) shouldn’t have thrown him out.”

RHP Alfredo Simon makes his first start since the All-Star break when he faces the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Simon has been hammered in his last five starts, allowing 28 runs and 47 hits with an ERA of 11.12. One of those starts came in Seattle, when he allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings but still notched a non-quality victory. He gave up a career-high 15 hits in his last Comerica Park appearance against the Pirates on July 1. He’s 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in eight outings against the Mariners.