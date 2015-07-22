SS Jose Iglesias will remain at or near the bottom of the order even though the All-Star is batting .321. He had four hits against Baltimore on Sunday. Batting ninth on Monday, Iglesias was 1-for-3 against Seattle and the hit -- a double -- started a two-run rally in the eighth. “You hate to mess with guys when they’re doing well,” Ausmus said. “You just don’t know how they’ll respond.”

SS Jose Iglesias was scratched from the Tigers’ lineup Tuesday because of an illness.

SS Jose Iglesias was scratched from the lineup because of an illness. “He didn’t feel great (Monday) and played,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He felt worse today, so we decided to give him a day.”

3B Nick Castellanos was in the lineup on Monday despite suffering a left cheekbone contusion when he was struck by one-hopper on Sunday. He had a shiner under his left eye. “It looks worse than it is,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. He was 0-for-2 with a walk, dropping his average to .237.

RHP Shane Greene remains the Tigers’ No. 5 starter virtually by default and gets another chance to regain his early-season form when he faces Seattle on Tuesday night. He spent a month in the minors trying to straighten out his mechanics, then was thumped for seven runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings at Minnesota just before the All-Star break. He gave up 20 earned runs in his four starts before the demotion. He allowed just one earned run in his first three starts of the season but he has left far too many pitches up in the strike zone since that impressive beginning.

2B Ian Kinsler hit two home runs, including a game-winning two-run shot in the eighth, in a 5-4 win over Seattle on Monday. Kinsler had just three home runs entering the night. It was Kinsler’s 13th career multi-homer game but his first since Sept. 7, 2011, while playing for the Texas Rangers. “It’s always fun to win a game late,” he said.

RHP Alfredo Simon gave up four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision against Seattle on Monday in his first start since the All-Star break. Simon had been hammered in his previous five starts, allowing 28 runs and 47 hits with an ERA of 11.12. He showed some grit by staying in the game after taking a one-hopper off his pitching arm during the early going. The Tigers are counting on Simon to have a strong second half, something he was unable to do in Cincinnati last season.