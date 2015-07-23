RHP Neftali Feliz allowed five runs in the eighth inning Tuesday, including a crushing grand slam to Mariners PH Franklin Gutierrez. Feliz had pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings since signing with the Tigers after he went unclaimed when Texas put him on waivers this month. He gave up four hits in the inning and also threw a wild pitch that let in a run. “He’s pitched well since he’s gotten here,” manager Brad Ausmus said of his decision to use Felix in that situation. “He’s been a closer, and he’s used to high-pressure situations.”

SS Jose Iglesias was scratched from the lineup Tuesday because of an illness. Andrew Romine took the All-Star’s spot in the batting order and at short. Iglesias was available on the bench, and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday. “He didn’t feel great (Monday) and played,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He felt worse today, so we decided to give him a day (off).”

RF J.D. Martinez blasted his 27th home run Tuesday, a two-run shot off Seattle’s Taijuan Walker. His 466-foot blast cleared the camera booth in dead center. It unofficially tied a Miguel Cabrera home run three seasons ago for the longest blast at Comerica Park. He scored three runs in the Tigers’ 11-9 loss, giving him a team-high 62.

RHP Shane Greene had another subpar performance Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings against Seattle. He also walked two batters (one intentional) and hit another. He was fortunate the damage wasn’t more extensive, as the ground-ball pitcher got only four outs in that fashion. It may be time for the Tigers to try another option for their No. 5 starter, considering Greene has allowed 34 runs (32 earned) in 24 innings over his past six outings.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, who won each of his past six decisions, looks to extend that streak against Seattle on Wednesday night. Run support has played a big role, as the Tigers averaged 7.3 runs in those victories. Sanchez is an innings-eater, which allows manager Brad Ausmus to shorten his bullpen in his starts. Sanchez has gone at least six innings in his last nine outings, including a six-inning stint in which he held Baltimore to two runs in the first game after the All-Star break. He is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners.