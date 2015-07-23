3B Nick Castellanos hit his first career grand slam in Detroit’s 9-4 win over Seattle on Wednesday. Castellanos, who added a walk and a single, now has eight home runs and 43 RBIs. He also contributed defensively, making a diving stop and throwing out Mariners catcher Mike Zunino. Castellanos’ grand slam was the second by a Tiger this season. Yoenis Cespedes hit one against the Chicago White Sox on April 19.

RHP Alex Wilson is under consideration for the starting rotation, manager Brad Ausmus said. Wilson has pitched well in a variety of relief roles and has also made a spot start. He owns a 1.98 ERA in 50 innings with a solid 8-29 walk-to-strikeout ratio. Both No. 4 starter Alfredo Simon and No. 5 starter Shane Greene have been consistently battered around in recent weeks, with each allowing 32 earned runs in their last six starts.

1B Miguel Cabrera will join the team on its upcoming 10-game road trip to continue treatment, according to manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera, who still leads the majors with a .350 average, is on the 15-day disabled list with a severe left calf strain and isn’t expected to return until mid-August. The Tigers have started four players at first -- Andrew Romine, Alex Avila, Jefry Marte and Marc Krauss -- since Cabrera went on the DL on July 4th.

RHP Anibal Sanchez won his seventh straight decision on Wednesday. He gave up four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings but once again got major run support in the 9-4 victory over Seattle. The team has averaged 7.6 runs during his winning streak, which ties the longest of his career. He allowed two home runs to Nelson Cruz and has given up a career-high 21 this season.

LHP David Price makes what could be his last start in a Tigers uniform on Thursday afternoon in the series finale against Seattle. Price, a free agent after the season, is the team’s most valuable trade piece if it decides to go into fire sale mode by the non-waiver deadline. The ace left-hander has been brilliant recently, giving up just two runs in his last three starts while striking out 27. He’s 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA in four career starts against the Mariners.