LHP Kyle Lobstein threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on Tuesday. Lobstein has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 24 with soreness in his pitching shoulder. He served as Justin Verlander’s replacement in the rotation prior to the injury, going 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts. There’s no timetable on when he will begin a rehab assignment. “He kept us in games,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It would be nice to have his arm (back).”

DH Victor Martinez drove in the only two Tigers runs of the extra-inning loss to Seattle on Thursday with a two-run, first-inning double. He went hitless in his next three at-bats, then was hit by a Fernando Rodney pitch in the left ankle during the 11th inning. Manager Brad Ausmus said afterward that Martinez is fine. In 79 career games against Seattle, Martinez is hitting .322 with 59 RBIs.

RHP Justin Verlander makes his seventh attempt to collect his first victory when he opposes ex-Tiger Rick Porcello in Boston on Friday night. The Tigers have lost all six of his starts and his first post-All-Star break appearance was his worst yet. He allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest stint thus far, in a 9-3 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. He’s 3-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-6 in Thursday’s 3-2 extra-innings loss to Seattle. He had an infield hit in the first inning and a double in the fifth, giving him 35 multi-hit games this season. That puts him in a tie for second place in the American League. Kinsler, who has settled into the leadoff spot, batted .500 during the four-game series against the Mariners.

LHP David Price had another stellar outing on Thursday but wound up with a no-decision. He allowed two runs and five hits and struck out seven against Seattle in eight-plus innings. He has now given up four runs in his last four starts to lower his ERA to 2.31 while striking out 34. Price, a free agent after the season, is the team’s most valuable trade piece if it decides to go into fire sale mode by the non-waiver deadline.