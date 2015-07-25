SS Jose Iglesias, playing against his original team this weekend, had a hit and is batting .500 during a five-game hitting streak. He is batting .324 on the season.

1B Miguel Cabrera (calf strain) told the Detroit media that he is improving but still hasn’t been cleared to resume baseball activities. Looking back at the injury, he said, “When I went to second (base), it seemed like somebody shot me. I knew something was wrong.”

RHP Justin Verlander, whose return to form would seem to be vital if the Tigers are to have any chance of hanging in the postseason race, turned in eight strong innings on Friday night. He allowed a run on seven hits and didn’t walk a batter before leaving a 1-1 game -- and is still looking for his first win of the season. “It definitely feels like it’s getting there. It’s a funny game, you know, consistency being the main thing,” he said. “I’ve just got to get out there and be able to repeat. Like I’ve said, I feel like I‘m kind of beating a dead horse here, but I’ve got to get out there and get repetitions and pitch on five days and continue to go out there every five days.” The start was Verlander’s 305th, tying him with Dizzy Trout for seventh place on the Tigers’ all-time list.

2B Ian Kinsler, coming off a 10-for-20 series against the Seattle Mariners and a .414 homestand, singled home a run and stole second in the third inning, tripled in the eighth and singled in the 11th Friday. He was caught stealing third to end the 11th. Kinsler is batting .386 in July and .451 in his last 12 games.

RHP Alfredo Simon, who has allowed 16 hits and nine earned runs in eight innings over his last two starts, hopes to straighten things out when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of athree-game series in Boston on Saturday. Simon, who has one win since June 14, is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA lifetime in eight games -- two starts -- against the Red Sox.