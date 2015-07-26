SS Jose Iglesias extended his hitting streak to six games by going 1-for-4. He is 11-for-24 in that stretch. In the sixth inning, he showed off his flair for the dramatic in the field when he caught Hanley Ramirez’s popup to short center field with his back to the infield. “He rarely makes a play look routine,” Ausmus said. “He’s a special talent at shortstop, he really is. He’s got great ability, great instincts and he’s got a confidence about him. A lot of confidence out at shortstop you don’t see often in a young player.”

3B Nick Castellanos, who had a career-high-tying four RBIs earlier in the week against the Seattle Mariners, added three more RBIs against the Red Sox. Castellanos doubled in two runs in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, he led off with his ninth home run of the season -- over the Green Monster and onto the street. “It’s freaking awesome,” Castellanos said. “Fenway, the Green Monster, is a baseball icon. Everybody knows what you’re talking about when you say it. The amount of movies it’s been in, I’ve seen this park countless of times. I remember looking at this park when I was younger and seeing how tall the fence was. I was like, ‘How does anybody ever hit it over that?’ And to say that I was able to do it in a game is pretty cool.”

OF Yoenis Cespedes hit a home run in the first inning against Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright. Cespedes finished 1-for-4 but also starred in the field. In the second inning, he threw a strike home to catch David Ortiz trying to score from second base on Hanley Ramirez’s single. Cespedes then recorded three putouts in the third inning, including two difficult running catches on line drives. He now has nine outfield assists to rank among the league leaders.

RHP Shane Greene will seek to end his personal five-game losing streak when he starts against the Red Sox on Sunday. Greene is 0-5 in his past six starts. His last victory was against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 15, when he threw five shutout innings in a 10-4 win. Greene was assigned to Triple-A Toledo on June 12 and recalled July 11.

1B Miguel Cabrera remains on the disabled list with a left calf strain. But he joined the team in Boston this weekend and manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera was making progress by taking batting practice, running on a treadmill and taking some fielding practice. But he is still “a ways from getting into a game,” according to Ausmus.

DH Victor Martinez broke a 0-for-10 slump with a single in the fourth inning. He is five home runs shy of 200 for his career.

OF Rajai Davis snapped a 0-for-17 streak with a ninth-inning single to left field. He had been 0-for-4 on Saturday before that hit.

2B Ian Kinsler was 0-for-4 and had his hitting streak end at five games. He made a heads-up play in the field, though, when he let David Ortiz’s popup to short right field drop with a man on first base in the ninth inning. Kinsler picked up the ball and threw to second base for the forceout on Xander Bogaerts. The slow-footed Ortiz then had to run from first instead of the fleeter-footed Bogaerts.

RHP Alfredo Simon pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in five starts, although he left with a 0-2 count on Pablo Sandoval leading off that inning. Simon had tweaked his groin an inning earlier fielding David Ortiz’s ground ball and felt the injury again in the seventh. He still turned in his best start since June by keeping his pitches down and using the right mix of his two-seam fastball and his split-finger fastball. Simon was confident he’d be healthy enough to make his next start.