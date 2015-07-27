3B Nick Castellanos homered for the second straight day, tying the game 1-1 in the fifth inning. He has four homers and nine RBIs in his past six games and six homers and 17 RBIs in his past 17. He is batting .310 and slugging .570 in 28 games since June 23.

INF Marc Krauss was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for LHP Kyle Ryan on the roster. Krauss was hitting .152 with a homer and two RBIs in 12 games for the Tigers -- .141 with two homers and eight RBIs combined for the Angels, Rays and Tigers this year.

RHP Shane Greene, who last won a major league game May 15 after starting the season 3-0 while allowing one run in 23 innings, was driven from Sunday night’s game in the fifth inning and took the loss. He has one win in his past nine decisions. He made five starts in the minors and is 0-2 with one no-decision since returning -- yielding 24 hits and 17 runs in 13 2/3 innings. His ERA for the season is now 6.72. He actually started out well, with three shutout innings, but he wound up allowing five runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. “Nothing changed,” he said. “I made a mistake to one of the best left-handed hitters in the game (David Ortiz), and I paid for it.”

LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Sunday night’s game. Ryan was 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA in eight games (five starts) with the Tigers earlier this season. He came on in relief Sunday and allowed three runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Alfredo Simon, who left Saturday’s start in the seventh inning because of a groin injury, said Sunday day that he intends to make his next scheduled start. After holding Boston to one run in six-plus innings Saturday, Simon is 9-6 with a 4.46 ERA.

RHP Anibal Sanchez looks to win his eighth straight decision Monday when he faces the Rays in the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Sanchez is 7-0 with one no-decision and a 3.16 ERA since his last loss June 3. He has never faced the Rays.

LHP David Price, eligible for free agency and a huge contract after this season, may or may not be with the Tigers after Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline. His agent told MLB Network Radio on Sunday there has been some progress in talks with the club on a new contract but didn’t sound optimistic. “To say we’ve had no talks would be incorrect. We have had talks,” agent Bo McKinnis said. “It was just very evident that we were coming from different places in the very beginning. There’s no doubt the Tigers would like to keep him, and I do believe they’re going to make an effort to bring him back this winter. Now, that may or may not happen, but it was evident they wanted to keep him and we expressed a desire to stay as well. But we were just coming from two different positions from the very beginning, and the talks just never really took off from there.”