Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
July 29, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Yoenis Cespedes, the subject of trade speculation, had two hits, including a solo home run, and drove in both of the Tigers runs. He’s hitting .287 and is second on the team with 57 RBIs.

RHP Bruce Rondon gave up a two-run home run in the eighth inning, seeing his ERA balloon to 8.25 to let a close game get away.

RHP Buck Farmer was called up from Triple-A Toledo and LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned back to the Mud Hens.

LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo and RHP Buck Farmer was called up. Ryan had been called up Sunday. He’s 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA in 32 innings pitched with Detroit.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 in Monday’s loss, coming just short of a huge hit when he ripped a long shot just foul in the eighth inning, down one run.

RHP Anibel Sanchez had been 7-0 in his last eight starts but struggled Monday, getting behind hitters and giving up eight hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Barely half of his 113 pitches went for strikes.

