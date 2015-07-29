FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 29, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF J.D. Martinez nearly had a home run early, but it was ruled a triple after an official review couldn’t determine the ball had hit any catwalks at the top of Tropicana Field. Detroit stranded him at third, a sign of the offensive futility to come in a 10-2 loss.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit a solo home run for the second game in a row, giving him 17 on the season. He added a second hit, raising his average to. 289, and he’s been trouble for the Rays in both games this series.

RHP Neftali Perez had a disastrous night, giving up five earned runs in one-third of an inning to balloon his season ERA to 8.28. He faced six batters and all but one scored.

LHP David Price gave up five earned runs -- his second-highest total this season -- and a pair of home runs against his former team. He’s been mentioned as a potential trade target at the deadline, and Detroit’s slide hasn’t helped that.

