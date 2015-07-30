C James McCann threw out Rays OF Steven Souza, so he’s thrown out 14 of 34 attempted base stealers, the best mark in the AL now. He went 0-for-3 at the plate.

SS Jose Iglesias came through for Detroit’s first hit in the seventh inning, reaching on an infield single and scoring the game’s tying run. He is hitting .313, even as the Tigers struggle to find consistent scoring punch.

RHP Justin Verlander reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since September 2013, striking out 10 Rays for his first win of the year. It’s his second straight start with one run in eight innings, a very promising sign of things to come.

RHP Joakim Soria was sharp in getting his 23rd save of the season Wednesday. He struck out two in a hitless, scoreless ninth inning. He had allowed a home run in his previous appearance.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a deal in place to acquire left-hander David Price from the Detroit Tigers.