LHP Matt Boyd was traded to the Tigers with LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Jairo Labourt on Thursday for LHP David Price. Boyd, 24, made two starts with the Blue Jays this season, going 0-2 with a 14.85 ERA before being returned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

SS JaCoby Jones was traded to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in exchange for right-handed closer Joakim Soria. Jones batted .260 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 96 games this season between Advanced Class A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona, which he was promoted to just last week. “It wasn’t easy trade him,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said. “Detroit was strong on getting him. We had to give him up to get a deal, but he was not a guy we wanted to give up.”

LHP Jairo Labourt, 21, was 2-7 with a 4.59 ERA in 18 starts for Class A Dunedin before being traded Thursday to the Tigers with LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Matt Boyd for LHP David Price. Labourt was signed from the Dominican Republic in March 2011. Although he is a starter in the minors, his future could be in the bullpen.

SS JaCoby Jones was acquired by the Tigers from the Pirates in exchange for RHP Joakim Soria. Pittsburgh promoted Jones to Double-A Altoona earlier this week, and he went 5-for-10 with two RBIs in three games. He hit .253/.313/.396 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs in 93 games for high Class A Bradenton. Tigers GM Dave Dombrowski said Jones would play at Double-A Erie, and that Jones has the flexibility to play other positions such as center field and third base. “It pretty much came together today,” Dombrowski said of the deal.

RHP Alex Wilson filled in for departed RHP Joakim Soria as the closer and got the game’s final five outs for his first major league save. He escaped a big jam in the eighth and then retired the tough middle part of the Baltimore order in the ninth to lock up the win for save No. 1 in his 83rd career game. “That’s something I’ve dreamt about for a long time,” Wilson said. “It’s super special to me. It’s something I’ll never forget. It was a little unconventional, but I’ll take it.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes seems to have found his power stroke in recent games. He homered Tuesday in Tampa Bay and added a long two-run shot in Thursday’s win over the Orioles. Cespedes has banged out five homers in his past 10 games. He went 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Thursday.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Matt Boyd. Lobstein has been out since May 24 due to left shoulder soreness. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., last week.

LHP Daniel Norris was traded with LHP Matt Boyd and LHP Jairo Labourt to the Tigers for LHP David Price. Norris, 22, was rated as the Blue Jays’ top pitching prospect with the potential to be a No. 1 starter. He opened the season with the Blue Jays, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts, before being demoted to Triple-A Buffalo to work on his command. He was considered for a midseason promotion, but it never came. He did not handle the demotion to Buffalo well, and was 3-10 with a 4.27 ERA in 16 starts with the Bisons. He was a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

RHP Alfredo Simon closed for the Orioles at one point in his career. On Thursday night, he showed them his skills as a starting pitcher, giving up four runs but only two hits in 5 2/3 innings during Detroit’s 9-8 victory over Baltimore. Simon pitched despite battling a painful groin condition that affected his ability to push off, although he said he would be fine for his next start. “I just feel very happy,” Simon said. “It’s not easy to pitch when you’re hurt. I got the win and I don’t feel 100 percent. It’s tough to do.”