RHP Luis Cessa was traded to the Tigers, along with RHP Michael Fulmer, on Friday in the deal that netted the Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes. Cessa, 23, went 7-7 with a 3.98 ERA in 18 starts between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas, including 7-4 with a 2.56 ERA over 13 starts at Binghamton. He was signed by the Mets in 2008 as a position player but moved to pitcher in 2011.

RHP Michael Fulmer was traded to the Tigers, along with RHP Luis Cessa, on Friday in the deal that netted the Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes. Fulmer, 22, opened the season at Single-A St. Lucie but made just one start before being promoted to Double-A Binghamton, for whom he went 6-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 15 starts. He was considered the Mets’ top pitching prospect in the minor leagues. The Mets selected Fulmer out of an Oklahoma high school with the 44th overall pick of the 2011 draft.

RHP Jose Valdez made his major-league debut in Friday’s game -- an effort he’d probably like to forget. Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and entered in the sixth inning with the Tigers up by one. Orioles 3B Manny Machado greeted Valdez with a two-run homer. Valdez didn’t retire any of the four hitters he faced and allowed two runs on three hits.

RF J.D. Martinez just keeps on hitting. He belted a two-run homer Friday and now has 28 homers and 68 RBIs already this season. He’s hit safely in 23 of his last 28 contests, posting a .390 average during that stretch.

1B Jefry Marte drove in two runs thanks to a solo homer and an RBI double and finished 3-for-4 in the loss. That was the second multi-hit game of his career, and the three hits tied a career high. But he also made a crucial error that let the Orioles score a run in the fourth, something that started their comeback from a 6-0 deficit.

OF Tyler Collins also got recalled from Toledo on Friday. He had a .275 average in 18 games with the Tigers earlier this season. He came on as a pinch-runner in the ninth but did not get a chance to bat.

RHP Buck Farmer continues to struggle in his major-league starts. The Tigers gave him a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Farmer couldn’t make it through the fifth inning, lasting 4 1/3 and allowing four runs on six hits to get a no-decision. He’s now given up 18 runs in 18 innings in his four starts.

2B Ian Kinsler was moved to the No. 3 spot in the lineup after the Cespedes deal but it didn’t seem to cause a problem. He went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI. “Just a different spot in the lineup, a different spot written,” Kinsler said. “The guys that are around me are the same guys I’ve been around.”