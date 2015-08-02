3B Nick Castellanos snapped an 0-for-7 slump with a two-run homer in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game. For Castellanos, that was his second home run of the week. He hit one last Sunday against the Red Sox.

RF J.D. Martinez left Saturday’s game in the bottom of the third inning after fouling a ball off of his knee in the second.

LF Rajai Davis continued to hit well in this series. He went 1-for-3 in Saturday’s loss and now has five hits in the first three games. He also made the puzzling move of stealing third in the eighth even though the Tigers were losing by four with two outs.

2B Ian Kinsler continues to pound out hits. He went 3-for-4 in this game and improved to 10-for-14 in the series. In fact, Kinsler was the first Tiger to get a hit off of RHP Kevin Gausman, who set down the first 11 batters before the second baseman singled to left. After the trade of LF Yoenis Cespedes, the Tigers need Kinsler’s bat. “I‘m just trying to help the team,” Kinsler said.

RHP Anibal Sanchez lost for the second straight start on Saturday. He had won seven straight decisions before Saturday, but two home runs and six runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Orioles doomed him. Manager Brad Ausmus thought he threw pretty well but that the home runs hurt him. “Sanchez looked pretty good,” Ausmus said. “He threw two bad pitches and they were the home runs. The other runs were driven in by jam shots.”