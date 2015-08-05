FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 5, 2015

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Matt Boyd, one of three left-handed pitchers the Tigers acquired from Toronto for LHP David Price last week, will start for Detroit on Wednesday. Boyd had an 0-2 record and 14.85 ERA in two starts with the Blue Jays but was 9-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 19 minor league starts.

RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and started against the A’s on Monday night in place of injured RHP Chris Tillman, and he won as a major league starter for the first time. Wilson (2-1) gave up two runs on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. Wilson got his first big league win out of the bullpen earlier this season against Miami. Wilson went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in his first five games with the Orioles this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
