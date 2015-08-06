FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 6, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Matt Boyd will make his first start for the Tigers against Kansas City on Wednesday. Boyd was acquired in the trade last week that sent ace David Price to Toronto. The 22-year-old was knocked around in two starts with the Blue Jays, allowing four runs -- including three home runs -- in 6 2/3 innings against Texas in his debut on June 27, then failing to get an out while surrendering seven runs to Boston on July 2. He’s been dominant in 19 starts in the minors, compiling a 9-2 record and 1.65 ERA.

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday’s game. The Tigers needed to create a roster spot for rookie LHP Matt Boyd, who will start Wednesday’s game. Valdez was called up on Friday and gave up two runs on three hits without recording an out against Baltimore that night. He has posted a 4-4 record and 3.83 ERA in 34 games with the Mud Hens.

LHP Kyle Lobstein, on the disabled list since May 24 with a sore pitching shoulder, made his first rehab start with Class A Lakeland on Wednesday. He gave up two runs (one earned) in three innings.

RHP Buck Farmer was supposed to start on Wednesday but instead will be moved to the bullpen, manager Brad Ausmus said on Tuesday. Farmer has not been impressive in his three starts with Detroit this season, never lasting more than 5 1/3 innings. He got off to a good start in Baltimore on Friday, then was removed in the fifth after getting tagged for a three-run homer by Adam Jones. It’s possible Farmer could make a spot start this weekend because Alfredo Simon is dealing with a groin injury.

1B Miguel Cabrera underwent an ultrasound exam which revealed that he is progressing well from his Grade 3 left calf strain. He has only been cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice, a full month after suffering the injury while running the bases. “He’s progressing well but there’s no real new news,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera is expected to be out until late August.

RHP Justin Verlander couldn’t build off his first victory of the season, getting tagged for five runs on 10 hits in seven innings while taking the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday. He held Tampa Bay to one run in eight innings in his previous start. One good sign is he did not issue a walk for the third straight start. “He’s going to have to do that a little bit more,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can’t reach back to 98 or 100 (MPH), so location becomes a lot more important.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
