LHP Matt Boyd recorded his first major league victory in his Tigers debut, outdueling Kansas City Royals ace Johnny Cueto in a 2-1 win on Wednesday. The 24-year-old left-hander, obtained in the trade last week that sent ace left-hander David Price to Toronto, gave up one run on seven hits and struck out two in seven innings. Boyd, who lost his two starts with the Blue Jays earlier this season, recorded 15 of his 21 outs through the air. “He just pitched up in the zone,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We couldn’t center him up. We couldn’t get on top of his elevated fastball.”

RHP Alex Wilson recorded his second save on Wednesday since Joakim Soria was traded to Pittsburgh last week. He came in with two out and no one on in the ninth and allowed a single to Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez before retiring right fielder Alex Rios on a long fly out. Wilson has become the team’s closer by default but Brad Ausmus has not used him in conventional fashion. He got five outs at Baltimore on Thursday to notch his first save.

LHP Kyle Lobstein made his first rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Wednesday. He gave up two runs (one earned) and three hits in three innings while recording one strikeout. He has been on the disabled list since May 24 with a sore left shoulder. Manager Brad Ausmus said there a several more steps for Lobstein, who began the season as the No. 5 starter, before he rejoins the club. He needs to build arm strength and keep increasing his pitch count. “He’s going to have to make a number of starts before he’d even be considered (to pitch) here,” Ausmus said.

LHP Daniel Norris, who won his first start with the team at Baltimore on Sunday, will start the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Friday. He was acquired in the deal last week that sent ace David Price to Toronto.

Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera remains on track to return from his left calf strain sometime this month, manager Brad Ausmus said.

DH Victor Martinez went 0-for-4 in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City, though he did drive in the winning run with a groundout. Martinez has struggled mightily in home games this season, batting .230 with one home run and 18 RBIs. He hit .324 with 15 home runs at Comerica Park last season. Overall, he’s hitting .243, compared to .335 last season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez has traditionally been stingy against Kansas City and the Tigers hope that continues when he faces the Royals on Thursday afternoon. Sanchez is 6-3 with a 1.98 ERA in nine career starts against the defending American League champions. Sanchez has lost his last two starts and was roughed up in Baltimore on Saturday, giving up six runs in 6 2/3 innings. He has already allowed a career-high 24 home runs, including five in his last three starts.