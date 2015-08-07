LHP Daniel Norris makes his second start as a Tiger and first at Comerica Park when he faces Boston on Friday night. Norris had an eye-opening debut with the club in Baltimore on Sunday, tossing 7 1/3 innings and holding the Orioles to one run on four hits while collecting the victory. He was the centerpiece from the Tigers’ point of view of the deal last week that sent ace LHP David Price to Toronto. Norris, who is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in six starts, will be facing the Red Sox for the first time.

1B Miguel Cabrera remains on track to return from his left calf strain sometime this month, manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera, who is taking batting practice, has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 4. “It wouldn’t shock me if he’s playing by the end of the road trip or the beginning of the next homestand,” Ausmus said. The Tigers’ next road trip runs Aug. 10-19.

1B Miguel Cabrera remains on track to return from his left calf strain sometime this month, manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera, who has been taking batting practice, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 4. “It wouldn’t shock me if he’s playing by the end of the road trip or the beginning of the next homestand,” Ausmus said. The Tigers’ next road trip runs from Aug. 10-19.

DH Victor Martinez hit two home runs and drove in five runs in Detroit’s 8-6 win over Kansas City on Thursday. He hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura. “I was just a little lucky today,” he said. “He threw a couple of pitches up in the zone.” Martinez was batting .230 with one home run in 135 at-bats at home this season entering the game. His previous multi-homer game was Sept. 17, 2010, when he played for Boston.

2B Ian Kinsler hit a walk-off, two-run homer against Kansas City RHP Ryan Madson in Detroit’s 8-6 win Thursday. He had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in three while raising his average to .296. He has 41 multi-hit games this season and 10 in the past 17 games. The blast over the left field wall gave him four home runs since July 9 after he hit just two in the first three months of the season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez had another shaky outing but left his start against Kansas City on Thursday with a lead, only to take a no-decision. He allowed four runs on five hits and also walked four in six-plus innings. The Tigers led 6-4 when he departed, but the bullpen gave up two runs in the seventh. Sanchez has only four no-decisions on the season. He lost his previous two starts and has given up three or more runs in eight of his past nine outings.