RF J.D. Martinez belted his 30th home run of the season Friday night. With seven weeks left in the season Martinez could reach 40 or more, a significant increase on his total of 23 a year ago. He has 17 home runs in his last 40 games. Martinez also had a double and a single.

LF Tyler Collins learned a valuable lesson Friday night -- slide back into first base when the pitcher throws over. Collins went back in standing up when RHP Joe Kelly of Boston threw over and was called safe by first base umpire Ted Barrett. Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the call and it was overturned, finishing off the fourth inning and shorting out a Detroit rally.

RHP Shane Greene passed a small test Friday night. Greene, sent to the bullpen July 27, worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Greene has struggled ever since his fourth start of the season. He faltered following a brief stint in the minors and was sent to the bullpen to work out his problems. Detroit will use him mainly in one-sided games or to get one right-handed hitter out.

RHP Buck Farmer made his first relief appearance for Detroit on Friday night after being replaced in the starting rotation. Farmer has had trouble getting beyond the fourth and fifth innings as a starter, and there were thoughts as far back as spring training he might be better suited to long relief. He had pitched in both roles for the Tigers in brief trials over the last two seasons. Farmer worked 2 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on two hits with a walk.

LHP Daniel Norris got cuffed about in his second start for Detroit on Friday night after a sparkling Sunday debut with the Tigers. Norris needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning, during which he went to a full count on five of six batters while giving up two runs. The lefty gave up five runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings after allowing four hits in 7 1/3 innings in his debut with Detroit at Baltimore. Norris didn’t walk anybody Friday but threw 83 pitches. “I think he had trouble with his command,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had trouble with his breaking ball. He was real up with it or real down. I think he was just off.”

RHP Alfredo Simon had this start pushed back three days due to a right groin issue and was still walking around the Tigers’ clubhouse Friday with his upper thigh wrapped. Manager Brad Ausmus said Friday he expected Simon to be able to start Saturday. “He wasn’t 100 percent for his last start,” Ausmus said. Simon defeated the Red Sox earlier this season, working six innings and allowing a run in the Tigers’ 5-1 win. For his career, Simon is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in nine games against Boston, three of them being starts.