C James McCann is becoming more than just a pleasant surprise to Detroit. It appears as though he’s grabbing the job as Detroit’s regular catcher. McCann had two singles and a two-run double Saturday night to lift his batting average to .289. He also is becoming a leader in the eyes of manager Brad Ausmus. “Above all else, he cares about the team, his teammates and winning more than he cares about himself,” Ausmus said. “Those are pretty much the qualities you want.”

SS Jose Iglesias didn’t back down from his two-handed shove of teammate C James McCann on Friday night after the dugout dustup was seen by television. “I did what I was supposed to do,” he said. “It’s fine. I‘m OK with it. I don’t mind the cameras, either. I think I just go by my instinct and my instincts told me to do that. And I am OK with it.” Manager Brad Ausmus said Iglesias didn’t dive for a ground ball because he didn’t think he could get it, a view it seemed McCann by his gestures disagreed with. “I don’t care,” Iglesias said when asked if he and McCann had patched things up. “I don’t really pay much attention to that personal stuff.”

RHP Alex Wilson wasn’t available to close Saturday night because of right shoulder fatigue. “Alex’s shoulder is a little cranky,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had the day (off).” Wilson said of a possible return, “We’re looking at Monday. It’s nothing worrisome. It’s just a little bit of fatigue. It’s been lingering, not going away. It’s better to take a couple days.”

RHP Bruce Rondon posted his first save of the season with a four-batter ninth inning on Saturday, preserving Detroit’s 7-6 victory over Boston. “He’s got a different look, a different look in his eye,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He looks confident. He’s attacking hitters with his fastball. He’s not trying to trick them. He’s going right at them. He did a very good job, and he pitched intelligently, too.” Rondon walked DH David Ortiz on a 3-2 slider that just missed and then ended the game by slipping a 1-2 slider by 3B Pablo Sandoval.

1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf) “will run the bases Tuesday in Kansas City,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s going to take batting practice off live pitching, too.”

DH Victor Martinez crunched a two-out, two-run homer to right in the seventh inning Saturday night to give Detroit a 7-6 victory over Boston. ”It was a changeup, split-finger, whatever he throws,“ Martinez said of his third home run in three games. I‘m glad to help the team and glad it didn’t get caught.” Tigers starter Alfredo Simon said to reporters as he walked out of the clubhouse, “Tell the people how good you hit the ball.”

RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his 13th career start Sunday against Boston. Verlander, who has just one win in a season delayed by a right triceps injury, brings a 3-4 career record and 3.39 ERA against the Red Sox into the game.

RHP Alfredo Simon looks to be getting over nagging left groin soreness. Simon gave up nine hits and six runs in 6 2/3 innings on Saturday night, but two of the runs scored after he left the game. The biggest sign that Simon is returning to full strength was the radar gun. It showed the right-hander reaching 93-94 mph late in his outing. He got three extra days of rest. In his previous start, the fastball was barely hitting 90 -- and not very often.