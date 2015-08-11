LHP Ian Krol was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, a day after allowing four runs in two-thirds of a inning. In 26 relief appearances for Detroit this year, he went 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

LHP Ian Krol was sent down to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 10.

LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. In nine appearances (five starts) for Detroit earlier this year, he went 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA. He will be used in relief.

LHP Kyle Ryan was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 10, and LHP Ian Krol was demoted to the Mud Hens.

1B Miguel Cabrera ran the bases Monday. He has been on the disabled list since July 4 due to a strained left calf.