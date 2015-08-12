LHP Matt Boyd made his fourth big league start, but his first in a road environment. He gave up three runs on four hits in the first inning, but no runs after that in a 5 1/3-inning outing. The Tigers wound up losing 4-0 to the Royals. “He was good,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t let it rattle him. He didn’t try to come too fine. He adjusted his game and did a nice job.” Boyd walked one and struck out six.

RF J.D. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a second-inning double, the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit Monday. Martinez is 40-for-118 (.339) with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs in 35 career games against the Royals.

RHP Alex Wilson, who hasn’t pitched since Thursday due to shoulder fatigue, threw a dozen-pitch bullpen session Monday. If Wilson feels OK on Tuesday, he should be available in the bullpen.

LHP Kyle Ryan, recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Royals on Monday. In nine appearances (five starts) for Detroit earlier this year, he went 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA.

Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera hit off LHP Tom Gorzelanny in early batting practice and conceivably could be activated for a weekend series with the Astros. Cabrera went on the disabled list July 4 with a strained left calf.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday against the Royals. He is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three starts this season against Kansas City. He has allowed 18 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, and walked eight in 19 1/3 innings in those games.