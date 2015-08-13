3B Nick Castellanos, who is hitting .111 with one extra-base hit and no RBIs in his past six games, was not in the lineup. “Just a day off, nothing to read into that,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Alex Wilson was available Tuesday night after missing a few games with shoulder fatigue. He logged two saves before that. “Nothing is written in stone,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of who he will use as a closer.

1B Jefry Marte stroked two doubles for his fourth multi-hit game. The rookie has back-to-back multi-hit games and is hitting .289 in 18 games.

LHP Kyle Lobstein allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings Monday in his second rehab start with Class A Lakeland. He is on the disabled list with a sore left shoulder.

1B Miguel Cabrera took batting practice Tuesday and could be activated this weekend.

Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera will probably come off the disabled list Friday and start against the Astros.

RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up three home runs Tuesday, bringing his yearly total to 28, which matches the most in the majors. “I don’t know what to say about it,” Sanchez said. “I don’t know what’s happened. I‘m working so hard between starts and preparing, especially when I face a team where I know their players. I don’t get rattled. I just give up the home runs.”