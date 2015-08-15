SS Jose Iglesias finished 1-for-3 with a double against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, recording his eighth extra-base hit against a left-handed pitcher this season. Iglesias is now batting .352 (31-for-88) with six doubles, one triple and one home run against left-handed pitching.

LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the 25-man roster for 1B Miguel Cabrera. Detroit was carrying an extra reliever and with two off days upcoming in the next week, the Tigers opted to return to a traditional balance of starters and relievers. Ryan (1-2, 5.94 ERA in 10 games, including five starts) will work as a starter in Toledo.

1B Miguel Cabrera was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, concluding his 35-game absence due to a left calf strain. Detroit finished 15-20 without Cabrera, who finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Cabrera, who did not take a rehab assignment, lined out to shortstop in his final plate appearance.

RHP Alfredo Simon recorded his shortest outing since July 11, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings. Simon has surrendered at least four earned runs in nine of his last 10 outings, with his ERA ballooning from 2.58 to 4.84 during that span.